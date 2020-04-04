Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have shared yet another new collaboration, covering Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

It comes just days after the pair revealed a new track they wrote together called ‘Body Bag’, which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD.

The new cover, edited together by Kelly, sees the pair performing the track from their respective homes as they self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Watch it below.

Advertisement

As millions around the world began to quarantine themselves in their home last month, Yungblud became one of the first artists to play a virtual gig on the internet for fans, with hundreds having now followed him.

Reviewing the show, NME called the gesture “a gift from an entertainer who couldn’t bear to be in his bedroom on his own, so brought himself to everyone else’s bedrooms instead.

“For a brief hour of musical fireworks, it feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”

Last year, while being interviewed by NME at Reading Festival, Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly spoke of their mutual love of Oasis, and revealed that they once sang ‘Supersonic’ together at karaoke. Watch the interview above.

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a whole host of covers as part of his #LockDownSessions series recently, including versions of Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Last week, he also teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.