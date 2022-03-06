Watch Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes debut new song in LA

Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes debuted a new song that appears to be called ‘Maybe’ in LA on Friday (March 4).

The two musicians made an appearance at the long-running club night Emo Nite at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Fan-shot footage shows Kelly and Sykes on stage at the event as an unreleased song played over the PA. The pair sang along to parts of the song, which includes lines like “I think I’m broken, nothing can fix me” and “Made up my mind this evening, I’m taking the last, I’m taking the last.”

“We love you guys,” Kelly told the audience when the song ended. “Can’t wait for the new album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, out March 25.” Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star has yet to share the official tracklist for his next album, but ‘Maybe’ could join other collabs ‘Ay’ with Lil Wayne and ‘Emo Girl’ with Willow Smith on the record. ‘Ay’ was released this week and sees Wayne reference Guns N’ Roses on his verse.

‘Mainstream Sellout’ was originally due to be called ‘Born With Horns’, but had its name changed earlier this year. Previously, Kelly and the album’s executive producer Travis Barker had both got tattoos of its original title.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon paid tribute to Ukraine during their closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 on Wednesday (March 2). “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over,” Sykes told the audience before the band’s final song ‘Throne’. “If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”