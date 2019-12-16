Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have performed Blink-182’s hit ‘What’s My Age Again’ live together – watch footage below.

The rapper-musician joined Blink’s drummer for a rendition of Barker’s band’s 1999 single at Emo Nite’s fifth anniversary party in Los Angeles.

“I met Travis when I was 19 years old, and I wanna say thank you for believing in me this whole f**king time,” Kelly said onstage. “And I’d also like to say: Travis, I’m really sorry, but you have no choice. We’re gonna play a blink song whether you like it or not!”

It’s not the first time the two musicians have worked together. Earlier this year they joined forces with Yungblud for the single ‘I Think I’m Okay’. The song recently went Gold, and iHeartRadio reports that Kelly brought the framed accolade along with him to the party.

‘I Think I’m Okay’ hears Kelly and Yungblud trade verses about their own failings as people, before they team up on the chorus: “Watch me take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night/Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights/No sleep, up all week wasting time on people I don’t like/I think that’s something fucking wrong with me.”

In other news, Barker has launched his own record label and with it its first single, ‘Gimme Brain’ ft Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.