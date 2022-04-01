Watch Machine Gun Kelly cover System Of A Down’s ‘Aerials’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Machine Gun Kelly performed a cover of System Of A Down‘s ‘Aerials’ during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week – you can watch his rendition below.

Explaining his choice of cover, the US artist said that SOAD “blew my mind every night” when he joined the band on the European festival circuit a few summers ago.

Kelly then told Stern that he and his live band were performing ‘Aerials’ for the first time on the latter’s show, adding: “I’m here to just jam it and see what happens. Serj’s [Tankian] voice is so untouchable. I’m here to just jam and have some fun.”

You can watch Machine Gun Kelly cover System Of A Down’s ‘Aerials’ below.

SOAD guitarist Daron Malakian shared his reaction to Kelly’s cover on Instagram overnight, writing: “I don’t know much about @machinegunkelly, it’s always an honour when someone covers your song, so I can’t hate the guy for giving it a shot.”

During his interview with Stern, Kelly shared his memories of meeting Taylor Hawkins two days before the late Foo Fighters drummer’s death last week.

“I really want to thank [Hawkins] and let his kids know that he made us feel — in a time where the outside world, outside of the fans, was really coming in hard on us — he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved,” Kelly said, before addressing Hawkins’ children.

“Your father is a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him, and we all appreciate that night more than anyone will know. That was a dream for us.”