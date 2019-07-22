Watch Machine Gun Kelly join Yungblud for surprise performance at last ever Warped Tour date

The pair crowdsurfed their way through 'I Think I'm Okay'

The last ever date of Warped Tour took place in Mountain View, California this weekend, and Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud sent the long-running franchise off in style with a surprise joint performance.

After sending a plane around the sky above the festival grounds earlier in the day emblazoned with the tagline “hope for the underrated youth”, Yungblud had Machine Gun Kelly join him during his performance for a run-through of their track ‘I Know I’m Okay’, which also features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Earlier in the day, Yungblud had teased something special for his set, tweeting a photo which included a tag saying “I have a surprise for you”.

It’s not the first time the pair have linked up recently – in June, the duo held a joint afterparty after they both played Los Angeles on the same night, treating the crowd at the post-bash to a run through of ‘I Think I’m Okay’, with Travis Barker in attendance to lend his hand too.

“People think I’m just a bratty, gobby idiot – that’s a misunderstanding about our generation,” Yungblud told NME in an interview earlier this year.

“You’re allowed to be free,” he continued. “To me, that’s what music entails. It’s freedom, it’s having the undeniable confidence to express yourself in a way that you know is right.”