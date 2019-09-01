Watch Machine Gun Kelly perform with fans on the balcony of London’s Kentish Town Forum

Talk about getting up close and personal...

Machine Gun Kelly wrapped up the UK leg of his ‘Hotel Diablo’ tour last night (August 31) at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Coming off of the back of his energetic genre-fusing Reading Festival set, the ‘Rap Devil’ rapper joined fans for a performance on the Forum’s balcony, taking ownership of one concert-goers Union Jack flag with his name printed on it, holding it up for all to see.

Looking like a man on a mission in London, take a look at the moment Kelz joined fans below:

See more footage from the show below:

Earlier in the day, MGK took to his Insta Story to reminisce about the last time he was at the Forum.

Standing backstage having a smoke, he told followers: “Hello London. Last show in the UK tonight – I actually smoked in this very spot seven years ago. Keeping tradition. Terrible story, anyway, see you tonight.” Watch the video below:

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly joined Yungblud onstage today (August 25) at Reading Festival to perform their joint collaboration, ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

The song, which features drums from Blink 182’s Travis Barker, was released by the pair in June this year.