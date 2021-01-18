Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Grease 2’ inspired musical ‘Downfalls High’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared the finished version of his ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ musical Downfalls High – you can watch it in full below.

Featuring appearances from the likes of Trippie Redd and Iann Dior, the Grease 2 inspired production sees Kelly’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ soundtracking a classic tale of high school drama.

Speaking to NME in a Big Read cover feature last year, Kelly called the musical a “pop-punk Grease“ and explained it emerged from a running joke he had with his collaborator Mod Sun where they make excuses to leave situations by saying they need to go and watch Grease 2.

Advertisement

“I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun,” Kelly confirmed in the interview. “It was my first time directing. It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories.

You can watch the musical in full here.

“It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

It comes after Kelly performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, where he delivered a medley of songs while acting as a one-man band – performing with a bright pink piano, guitar and sampler.

Advertisement

‘Tickets to My Downfall’, MGK’s fifth studio album, arrived back in September of last year.

In a four-star review, NME praised the musician for helping to revitalise the pop-punk genre, calling it “boisterous, full of sincerity and exciting enough to make you jump on a table in the middle of a board meeting”.