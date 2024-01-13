Watch Madonna play ‘Frozen’ for first time on her ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna has showcased her 1998 single ‘Frozen’ during her ‘Celebration Tour’ in Canada.

The Queen of Pop is currently out on the North American leg of the career-spanning 40th anniversary run of dates, which is due to conclude in April.

During her show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday (January 11), she sang over the Canadian producer Sickick’s remix of the track. You can view footage below.

Advertisement

Madonna also performed that version of the track at the second show at the venue last night (January 12).

It comes after she also revived her 1989 single ‘Express Yourself’ during a live show on her ‘Celebration Tour’ in Boston earlier this week.

Back in November, it was reported that Madonna would be topping the bill at Glastonbury 2024 alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay. Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, however, subsequently said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

The speculation around her potential appearance on Worthy Farm came after Eavis shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The star is available in June as it stands, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in the spring.

Advertisement

In other news, fans recently defended Madonna from “ageist” trolls who incorrectly mocked her for using a support beam at a live show.

In a five-star review of one of the singer’s ‘Celebration Tour’ gigs in London last October, NME wrote: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye.

“That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”