Watch Madonna tease tour with NSFW game of ‘Truth Or Dare’

Madonna brought a group of stars together for an NSFW game of ‘Truth Or Dare’ to tease her ‘Celebration’ tour.
In the video, the singer faces off against Amy Schumer at a table surrounded by the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Meg Statler, Kate Berlant, Diplo and Eric André.
“I just want to make sure you all know why you’re here. Amy Schumer, truth or dare?” Madonna asks Schumer, to which the comedian gamely responds, “Dare, bitch.”
Later, when it’s Schumer’s turn to offer Madonna a dare, she says: “Madonna. I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest mothafuckin’ hits.”
“Four decades? As in 40 years? We’re talking ‘Like a Virgin’?” asks Madonna before breaking into ‘La Isla Bonita’, which the rest of the table joins in with.
“Wait, hold up. That’s a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?” Madonna asks. When the assembled stars all agree, she concludes, “OK, so the answer is … fuck yeah.”
Madonna then turns to the camera. “’80s. ’90s. 2000s. Four decades of music, avec moi. MLVC. Welcome to the party, bitches.”
Check the clip out below:
Madonna will hit the road for the 35-date tour in July, which will have legs in North America and Europe. Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.
She will be playing her only UK date of the tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday October 14.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 20) and you can buy yours here (UK) and here (North America).
JULY
15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
AUGUST
2 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
7 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
9 – Chicago, IL – United Center
13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
SEPTEMBER
2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
9 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
OCTOBER
4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
14 – London, UK – The O2
21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
NOVEMBER
1 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
6 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
DECEMBER
1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
In a five-star review of one of her concerts in Brooklyn, New York in October 2019, NME praised “pop’s ultimate freedom fighter [for] putting on one of the most powerful, empowering, and stunning gigs of the year”.