Watch Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon perform at Madrid festival as Lolahol

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon played a live set at a festival in Spain last weekend – check out the footage below.

The 26-year-old musician, dancer and model, who is Madonna’s eldest child, performed under her stage name Lolahol at the Brava Madrid Music Festival at IFEMA on Saturday (September 23).

According to reports, the slot marked the singer’s first major performance. She led two other dancers in a song and dance routine and was backed by a DJ at the event. Fan-shot footage of the gig has since emerged online.

Advertisement

One clip sees Lolahol showcase her 2022 debut single ‘Lock&Key’, which appears on her EP ‘Go’. She also aired ‘Not Pussy’, among other tracks. You can see a selection of fan-shot clips below.

Esta tarde he visto a la hija de Madonna, en el Brava, bajo su nombre artístico “Lolahol”. pic.twitter.com/aYKGtJCtPS — Eric El Sueco 🇸🇪 (@EricelSueco) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

During an interview with Vogue Spain ahead of the festival, Leon said her current show was aiming to “encompass the experience of [the] world of dance that comes to meet you when you are out partying and immerse yourself in that clubbing culture” (via People).

“That’s what I want to bring to the stage,” she continued. “My dancers and I are trying to create a joyful atmosphere through the choreography and the music that accompanies it so that the performance is relaxed as well as cool.”

Leon is the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, the latter of whom dated the Queen Of Pop in the ’90s. They broke up in 1997.

Speaking to Vogue in 2021, Leon explained: “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not.” She went on to tell the publication that she funded her own way through college.

Meanwhile, Madonna is set to embark on the UK and European leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’ next month. She’ll then begin her rescheduled North American dates in December. Find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (North America).

The star recently thanked Pepsi for “finally” airing the banned advert she starred in over three decades ago. “Artists are here to disturb the peace,” Madonna wrote online, referring to the past controversy surrounding the video for ‘Like A Prayer’.