Watch Madonna’s first augmented reality performance of ‘Medellin’

Here's Madge.

Madonna has returned with her first performance of new single ‘Medellin‘ at the Billboard Music Awards.

After releasing the track last month, the comeback performance saw the Queen of Pop using motion capture technology to provide an Augmented Reality edge – the first time it’s been used on US network TV.

You can watch the performance in full below.

The performance comes after Madge debuted the video for the track, which details the beginning of a steamy romance, before it culminates in a rowdy outdoor wedding.

“I wanted this video to look like a painting,” Madonna told a live Q&A in London.

For the creation of the video, she recruited two directors from Barcelona, Diana Kunst and Mao Morco, who have most recently produced videos for Spanish pop star Rosalía. “[Kunst] is influenced by a lot of the same painters and filmmakers that I’m interested in,” she said.

Last month, Madonna confirmed the release of her new album after weeks of teasers. ‘Madame X’, her 14th studio album, will be released on June 14, 2019 and will feature contributions from the likes of Migos’ Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Diplo, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The star is expected to perform a new song at Eurovision 2019 in Israel next month. The annual competition will take place in Tel Aviv on May 18.