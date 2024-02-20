Watch Madonna’s smooth recovery after falling off a chair during show

Madonna took a tumble at a recent live show, while performing her 1986 hit ‘Open Your Heart’.

The moment took place during a recent stop as part of her ongoing ‘Celebration’ tour, which kicked off in the UK last year and is currently on its US leg of dates.

Held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the 65-year-old had a minor fall mid-way through her set as she sang the track.

Advertisement

In the set, the queen of pop was seated in a chair performing the choreography for the song – inspired by its music video. However, after commencing, one of the dancers made a mishap while pulling her seat across the stage in stiletto heels.

During the routine, the dancer grabbed her seat, while she was still sitting in it singing, and proceeded to run with it across the stage, before losing their footing – resulting in both of them falling on the floor.

NEW: 65-year-old Madonna falls out of her chair on stage during a performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Maybe having a man in high heels dragging you in a chair on stage wasn't a good idea? Madonna was singing "Open Your Heart" during the mishap. Someone is… pic.twitter.com/Tu3pX4PyAv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2024

Impressively enough, despite falling backwards, Madonna didn’t miss a beat during the song and simply rolled off the chair.

She also let out a laugh after the tumble, standing up with the help of her cameraman and resuming the choreography as if it never happened. The dancer is also seen hugging her shortly after. Check out the moment above.

This isn’t the first time that the pop icon has taken a fall while on stage, back in 2015, she famously fell down a set of stairs during her performance at the BRIT Awards, suffering a wardrobe malfunction while singing ‘Living for Love’.

Advertisement

Her ongoing live shows are the latest as part of her ‘Celebration’ world tour, which kicked off in October after being postponed. Originally the dates were set to commence earlier in 2023 and open with the US leg, however, this was rescheduled following the singer surviving a bacterial infection that reportedly led to her spending several days in ICU and left her relatives “preparing for the worst”.

NME caught Madonna’s opening show for the tour last year and gave it a five-star review: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye.

“That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

Since then, she has made headlines with the live shows by giving ‘Frozen’ its live debut on tour, performing ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ live for the first time and announcing extra shows due to high demand.