Watch Mae Muller give UK Eurovision entry ‘I Wrote A Song’ live debut

UK Eurovision entrant Mae Muller performed her track ‘I Wrote A Song’ live for the first time this weekend – watch footage below.

The London-born singer-songwriter, who will represent the UK at the annual Song Contest this May, gave the track its live debut at a pre-show party in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (March 25).

After being announced as the UK entry earlier this month, Muller said that to “compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant,” (via BBC) adding that it was “a dream”.

Before the performance in Barcelona this weekend, Muller posted to TikTok to share that she was feeling “not that great” at that her vocals were struggling, but that she wanted the performance to be “stunning”.

You can watch the performance below.

“barcelona !!! you guys sang so loud!!!” Muller wrote on Twitter after the performance. “thank you for carrying me through, can’t wait to perform when i’m 100% healthy, we are going to SLAYYYY! my first performance. thank you.”

The singer previously said that she “can’t say too much” about what to expect from her Eurovision performance, but shared that it’s “already looking insane.”

“We’ve been working every single day, it’s just going to be amazing,” she said.

Muller was born in 1997, the year that the UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest with Katrina and the Waves’ ‘Love Shine a Light’. She will be the UK’s first female act in five years.

Elsewhere, the singer recently revealed that she appeared in one of Mika‘s music videos at the age of nine.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13. The grand final will be screened live in UK cinemas this year for the first time in the event’s history.

Earlier this month, tickets to attend the Eurovision grand final in person sold out in just 36 minutes.

You can find all the songs that are entering here and the newly announced semi-final running orders here.