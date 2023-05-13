Watch Mae Muller’s performance at this year’s Eurovision

Mae Muller has closed this year’s Eurovision song contest with the UK entry for this year’s competition.

Muller performed ‘I Wrote A Song’ as the last performance of the evening – you can watch footage and reaction of the moment below.

Tbf you can barely hear anything over the arena screaming! @maemuller_ totally smashed it 💪 pic.twitter.com/VvUmPOirbC — David Purdue☀️🌺🌳 (@DavidPurduedue) May 12, 2023

That was brilliant Mae Muller ✨ from the Media Centre #eurovision2023 grand final #eurovision pic.twitter.com/941dvlseLV — OGAE GREECE (@OgaeGreece) May 13, 2023

mae muller SMASHED that wtaf 😭 #Eurovision — Shan Bantana like hannah montana ⚡️ (@shazbow16x) May 13, 2023

Wow wow wow @maemuller_ you were frickin incredible!!! The auditorium is still cheering you on!!!! #Eurovision2023 — Mark Russell 🇺🇦 (he/him) (@markrusselluk) May 13, 2023

The club goes wild for Mae Muller! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Rni0MFCGQ3 — Jamie Moreland (@JamieMoreland) May 13, 2023

Earlier in the evening, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra opened this year’s contest with an emotive rendition of their 2022 winning song, ‘Stefania’.

This year’s instalment of the concert is taking take place in Liverpool, following the ongoing political conflict taking place in Ukraine.

The opening also saw the band joined by musicians and famous figures from afar. It cut to clips featuring the UK’s 2022 Eurovision runner up, Sam Ryder, playing guitar on the song from on top of Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video included ones from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Sweden is currently favourite to win with Loreen’s song ‘Tattoo’, which has odds listed as 4/9 on bet365. If she were to win, she would become the first ever woman to win Eurovision twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. Hot on her heels and listed as the second most likely to take the crown for the 2023 instalment is Finland

Represented by Käärijä with the song ‘Cha Cha Cha’, Finland remains second place in the final odds, coming in at 5/2 according to bet365. Ukraine follows up and remains with an 8/1 chance, while France is at 14/1, Israel and Spain are on par for the fourth spot – all listed as 14/1.

Muller is currently odds of 40/1 to win.

