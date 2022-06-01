Watch Maggie Rogers dance in a karaoke bar in ‘Want Want’ video

Maggie Rogers has shared a new video for her single ‘Want Want’. Watch the clip below.

In the video, which was recorded in New York City’s Koreatown, Rogers dances while performing ‘Want Want’ in a karaoke bar, slowly building up energy before she’s joined by her band and a crowd of onlookers.

The video was directed by Warren Fu who also collaborated with Rogers on ‘That’s Where I Am.‘

“‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage,” Rogers wrote about the track. “I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness. The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone.”

Rogers continued: “That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in. The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in one of my favorite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place.”

The track is the latest teaser from Rogers’ ‘Surrender’ which will be released by Capitol/Polydor Records on July 29.

Rogers has also shared dates for her UK, Ireland, and Germany tour. View ticket details here and upcoming dates below.

see you this fall 🤍 uk, ireland, germany – pre-order ‘Surrender’ in my store before tuesday for early pre-sale access to tickets. rest of EU can sign up for pre-sale at https://t.co/mNmtBro2qZ pic.twitter.com/n3im4W9YaZ — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 1, 2022

Maggie Rogers tour

JULY

22 – Latitude Festival, Southwold, UK

OCTOBER

31 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

NOVEMBER

1 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

2 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

4 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

5 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

7 – O2 Bristol Academy, Bristol, UK

8 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

10 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

15 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

19 – Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland

21 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

22 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

23 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

25 – TAP1, Copenhagen, Denmark

27 – Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

28 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

‘Surrender’ which was co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers, is the follow-up to, ‘Heard It In A Past Life‘, which was released in 2019. Her last single release was ‘Love You For A Long Time‘ from the same year.

At the time of its announcement, a statement said the upcoming release “fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.”