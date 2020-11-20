Watch Maggie Rogers sing the residents of Sesame Street to sleep

Maggie Rogers made an appearance on the latest episode of Sesame Street, singing a song titled ‘It’s Nighttime’ to get the residents of the famous street ready for bed.

The clip, which you can watch below, shows her strolling through the street after the sun has set, waving goodnight to Elmo, Bert and Ernie. She sings of fireflies as they buzz past her, before standing by Hoots The Owl who then delivers a killer saxophone solo.

After spotting a comet through a telescope, she then meanders past Big Bird in his pyjamas and sings, “When you are done having your fun/ Make sure that you lay down now/ You need your rest now.”

This is arguably the second-most surprising musical output Rogers has delivered recently, after she teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover Goo Goo Dolls‘ ‘Iris’ following Donald Trump‘s Presidential election loss earlier this month.

The cover came after Maggie performed at the virtual Democratic National Convention earlier this year, in a musical lineup that also included Billie Eilish, John Legend and The Chicks.

Rogers isn’t the only special celebrity guest Sesame Street will host during its 51st season – Billy Porter, Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld and Steph & Ayesha Curry are also set to pay a visit.