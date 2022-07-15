Watch Maggie Rogers’ vibrant new video for ‘Horses’

Maggie Rogers has shared a vibrant official video for her new single ‘Horses’ – check it out below.

‘Horses’, released earlier today (July 15), is the third single to be lifted from Rogers’ forthcoming second album ‘Surrender’, out on July 29. It follows ‘That’s Where I Am’ and ‘Want Want’.

Speaking about the new song, Rogers said: “There’s been only a few, rare times in my life when two songs have appeared in the same day. And only one time when three songs came at once. This was the case with ‘Horses’.

“I was at Real World Studios with my dearest collaborator, Kid Harpoon. On day one, I sat down at the piano and he sat down at the drums and ‘Overdrive’ came pouring out. I knew immediately it would be the opening track of the record. We started day two with ‘That’s Where I Am,’ caught ‘I’ve Got A Friend’ after lunch, and came back for ‘Horses’ after dinner and a glass or two of wine. Tom started playing guitar and immediately I started writing. I looked up to ask him what he thought and he simply said, ‘keep going.’ I wondered if maybe it was time to call it a night and he simply said, ‘keep going.’

She added: “When I finished the words, I suggested we record in the morning and he said, ‘give it one take.’ That take is ‘Horses.’ It’s a song about letting go. About wanting to feel free in a time where I felt an overwhelming amount of numbness. Sometimes I’m singing to a loved one, sometimes a friend. Sometimes I think I’m singing to myself. And I love that I can’t always tell the difference.”

Watch the ‘Horses’ video below.

Last month, Rogers shared dates for a UK and European tour on the back of ‘Surrender’. Find ticket details here and see all upcoming dates below.

Ahead of the tour, she will play Latitude Festival next weekend (July 22).

JULY 2022

22 – Latitude Festival, Southwold, UK

OCTOBER 2022

31 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

2 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

4 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

5 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

7 – O2 Bristol Academy, Bristol, UK

8 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

10 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

15 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

19 – Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland

21 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

22 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

23 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

25 – TAP1, Copenhagen, Denmark

27 – Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

28 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden