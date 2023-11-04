Watch Maisie Peters bring out Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Lego House’ at Wembley

Maisie Peters duetted with Ed Sheeran last night (November 3) at Wembley Arena – watch the footage below.

Peters has just wrapped up her ‘Road To Wembley‘ tour, where she played her biggest headline show to date at the arena. To celebrate, she brought out Ed Sheeran, who she supported in Australia/The US and whose label she is signed to. “I would love to welcome to the stage my boss”, she joked whilst introducing Sheeran.

“This is so amazing to watch,” Sheeran said. Peters went on to say “this is my first favourite Ed Sheeran song”, and the pair sang Sheeran’s hit ‘Lego House’, which appeared on his debut album ‘+’.

Advertisement

unfortunately seeing ed sheeran sing Lego house with maisie peters made me cry pic.twitter.com/OkEqYSpTag — bucket hat honey ON TOUR (@breakevenbws) November 3, 2023

Sheeran recently performed the song outside a Lego shop in Minnesota, where he worked a shift as a “brick specialist” and signed autographs.

Peters released her debut album ‘The Good Witch‘ in June this year and headlined Liverpool Sound City in April. She said of the album: “These songs feel like spells, some of them manifestations, some of them hexes and curses and charms of protection for myself and my friends – it’s my pen, my book, and you are all my coven.

“This album contains my great, my bad, my ugly; it is the truest reflection of my life this past year, and I hope you see that. The good witch era begins.”

The musician may have finished her UK leg, but she is still due to embark on the European leg of her tour in 2024. See dates below and find your tickets here.

Advertisement

2024

FEBRUARY

13 – De Vooruit, Ghent, Belgium

14 – Olympia, Paris, France

17 – Union Scene, Drammen, Norway

18 – Fryshuset Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden

20 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

22 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

23 – Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

24 – Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany

26 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – Tivolivredenburgh, Utecht, Netherlands

28 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany