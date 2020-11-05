News Music News

Watch Maluma and The Weeknd team up for ‘HAWÁI’ remix

Hear The Weeknd get bilingual on this slick party gem

By Andrew Trendell
Maluma and The Weeknd team up for HAWÁI remix. Credit: Press
Maluma and The Weeknd team up for HAWÁI remix. Credit: Press

Latin music star Maluma has recruited The Weeknd for a new remix of his huge single ‘HAWÁI’. Check out the video below.

The Latin chart-topper – written by Maluma, The Weeknd, Keityn, Edgar Barrera and Bull Nene, and produced by the Rude Boyz – now comes with a new spin that sees Abel Tesfaye sing in both English and Spanish, as well as a new remix video shot by director Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants

“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘HAWÁI’ Remix – he brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive,” said Maluma.

Advertisement

The Weeknd’s acclaimed fourth album ‘After Hours‘ has proven a huge success this year, with the track ‘Blinding Lights’ becoming one of 2020’s best-selling singles. Released back in February this year, ‘After Hours’ received a four-star rating from NME, concluding that “his most all-encompassing record to date is also an existential quandary”.

The review added: “The Weeknd’s comeback record splits the difference between his hedonistic and reflective personas.”

He recently  teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never on new song called ‘No Nightmares’, and also makes a guest appearance on Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions‘.

The R&B icon also made headlines this weekend for his impressive Halloween costume as The Nutty Professor.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement