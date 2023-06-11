Watch Man City fans serenade Noel Gallagher with Oasis classic after Champions League victory

Noel Gallagher was serenaded by Manchester City fans last night (June 10) after his team won the Champions League.

The former Oasis chief was unable to attend the final in Istanbul due to touring commitments in the US.

It resulted in him watching the match against Inter Milan at a bar in San Diego full of City of fans who serenaded him with Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at the final whistle. You can view footage below.

Speaking about not attending the final earlier this week, he told the club’s official website: “I won’t be in Istanbul – I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May. What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect.

Noel Gallagher surrounded by fans singing Don’t Look Back In Anger during the Champions League final 🎥 pope__matt pic.twitter.com/T1QZQ3tEsQ — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 10, 2023

“I’m contractually obliged to play the gig no matter what and I’m OK with that – I will watch the game in a San Diego bar. If City win and [Erling] Haaland scores a hat-trick I’ll be going on in my underpants.”

Earlier in the evening, video footage showed Gallagher cheering when Rodri scored the winning goal for City.

Noel Gallagher watching Champions League final match in San Diego 🎥 djmarcocollins pic.twitter.com/kaaC6VolDb — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 10, 2023

Noel Gallagher after Man City won the Champions League pic.twitter.com/Rzw0ICrsfq — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 10, 2023

Noel Gallagher watching Manchester City – Inter in San Diego pic.twitter.com/H5RaztD0bQ — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 10, 2023

His team won 1-0 on the night to claim a historic treble, becoming only the second Premier League team to do so after Manchester United, who achieved the same feat in 1999.

Gallagher is currently on tour in the US with Garbage before returning for a run of UK and European dates and a headline tour in the winter. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Meanwhile, he recently spoke to NME about working with Johnny Marr on his new album ‘Council Skies‘ – hailing the former Smiths turned solo star as “the G.O.A.T.”

The pair teamed up for three songs on Gallagher’s record, namely lead single ‘Pretty Boy’ along with ‘Open the Door, See What You Find’ and the title track.

“Sadly, we’ve never sat down to write a song,” Gallagher told NME for the latest in our In Conversation series. “We’ve talked about it for a while. For the three tracks that he plays on, I had the idea that Johnny would be able to play something great on it – I could just hear it and knew it.

“With ‘Pretty Boy’, it’s so linear and gets to that point where it just motors along. I knew it needed something. I didn’t get loads of people to try it, I was going to ask Johnny to do it from the off.”

The recent interview with NME also saw Gallagher discuss the making of his new album, the flaws on every record he has ever made both with Oasis and as a solo artist, the AI-generated Oasis album, working with The Cure’s Robert Smith, Brexit Britain, the Britpop reunions of Blur and Pulp and his thoughts on modern rock and The 1975.