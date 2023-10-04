Watch man crash car into police station while blasting Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

A New Jersey man was charged after purposely crashing his car into a police station while blasting Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

No one was hurt or injured and one officer was able to quickly avoid being struck by the car that the man – named John Hargreaves, aged 34 from Belvidere, NJ – was driving (per AP.) The incident occurred on September 20.

Surveillance footage shows the moment when Hargreaves’ gold SUV rams into the police station’s squad room. He immediately exits the vehicle and puts his hands in the air as police officers direct him on where to go in order to arrest him. The video did not capture the audio of the 1987 hit.

According to a press release from the police department, Haragreaves “exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as he was apprehended by officers on scene as his car stereo blared the song ‘Welcome to the Jungle'”.

The press release also showed that prior to crashing into the station, Haragreaves also purposely crashed into the garage of a private residence “in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner who the defendant knew”.

For crashing the police station, he was charged with one count of terrorism, one count of causing widespread injury or damage, one count of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, one count possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of criminal mischief.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ was released as the second single from Guns N’ Roses’ debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’. Upon its release, the track peaked at Number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and Number 24 on the UK Singles Chart.

