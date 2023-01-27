Watch Måneskin and Tom Morello bring raucous rendition of ‘Gossip’ to ‘Fallon’

Måneskin brought their latest single ‘Gossip’, which features Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, to US television last night (January 26) – watch them perform on Fallon below.

‘Gossip’ is the latest single to be taken from Måneskin’s recent third album ‘RUSH!’, which came out last week (January 20).

Since the release of the track, the Italian rockers have shared an official video for the song, which sees the group performing in a glass box while people look on in shock, horror and disgust.

It doesn’t take long for Måneskin’s energetic and reckless performance to turn them all into fans, though, and thanks to a blistering guitar solo by a security guard (Morello), the video ends with one almighty party.

Watch the equally frenetic Fallon performance, alongside an interview the band did with the show’s host, below.

In the lead-up to the release of ‘Gossip’, Måneskin frontman Damiano David shaved his head, with guitarist Thomas Raggi giving David a new buzzcut look as their bandmates watched on.

”He brought some Rage to Måneskin!” the band’s drummer Ethan Torchio said in a statement.

David added: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

Of his part in ‘Gossip’, Morello said in a statement: “When I heard that there was a rock and roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like “Really? Come on”. Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically ROCKING and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation.”

Last week, Måneskin debuted songs from ‘RUSH!’ at an intimate gig in London, while they also celebrated the release of ‘RUSH!’ by getting “married” at a star-studded ceremony by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele in Rome. This week also saw them hit back at accusations of “queer-baiting”.

Reviewing ‘RUSH!’, NME wrote: “To have navigated such a whirlwind period and arrived here, not just in one piece but thriving, is an astonishing accomplishment.

“A world tour will soon commence, including dates at arenas across Europe, where these songs will fight hard for space next to Måneskin’s customary cover renditions – there’s a good chance that some of them might win out.”