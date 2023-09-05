Watch Måneskin cover Blur and debut new song ‘The Driver’ as they kick off ‘RUSH!’ world tour

Måneskin have covered Blur and debuted a new track titled ‘The Driver’ during the first night of their ‘RUSH!’ world tour.

Kicking of their world tour at Hanover’s EXPO Plaza in Germany, the Italian rockers treated the crowd to a 20-song set filled with their hits ‘Zitti E Buoni’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ as well as their viral cover of Four Seasons’ ‘Beggin’.

They also covered Blur’s 1994 Britpop hit ‘Girls & Boys’ as well as Paolo Nutini‘s ‘Iron Sky’. “When we decided on the setlist for this tour, we created the whole thing and then we saw it and said ‘Oh my God, there’s just one cover’. We really like doing covers so we want to thank Blur for writing this beautiful song. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Girls & Boys’,” said the band’s front man to the crowd while introducing the iconic track.

Advertisement

Måneskin also included a new track in the middle of their set. Speaking to NME during this year’s Glastonbury festival, the band spoke about the process of creating their new music. After being asked if fame has changed the way they write their music, bassist Victoria De Angelis said: “Probably a little bit, I would say. Of course you get more thoughts and opinion [aimed at you], but we try not to think about it when we’re writing. If you get too much up in your head then you lose the natural part of it.”

She continued: “Of course, it must have changed because we’ve evolved and we’re growing. We’re still so young and when we started we were only 16-years-old. You always learn something new from touring and the artists you meet. It improves your ways of writing and creating.”

In a four-star review of the band’s gig in Liverpool earlier this year, NME shared: “Most bands would kill to just have a fraction of the charisma that oozes out of Måneskin, but here it feels like you have four people all vying to be the frontperson.

“Teens scream back at bassist Victoria De Angelis and axe-master Thomas Raggi who, both on their knees, are competing to see who can shred harder. Meanwhile, the flair of Ethan Torchio draws the eye to the back of the room more than most drummers; as a unit, they hark back to the party-starting energy of latter day Prince and 3RDEYEGIRL.”

Advertisement

Måneskin’s next gig is on September 6 at Nancy Open Air in Nancy, France. Check out the full tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

Måneskin 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena



OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena