Watch Måneskin cover Britney Spears’ ‘Womanizer’ at Coachella 2022

Måneskin made their Coachella debut yesterday (April 17) – watch them cover Britney Spears‘ ‘Womanizer’ during their set below.

The Italian band and Eurovision winners are set to head out on a huge global Loud Kids Get Louder tour across the end of 2022 and start of 2023, with dates across North America, Europe and the UK.

Ahead of the tour, the band’s Coachella debut on the Sunday of the festival’s first weekend saw them play hits ‘Zitti E Buoni’, ‘MAMMAMIA’, their cover of ‘Beggin” and the Britney Spears cover.

See the Britney cover, footage from the set and a full setlist below.

O cover que a gente não sabia que precisava, e que veio para servir muito! 💘 Måneskin apresenta um cover de "WOMANIZER", da Britney Spears, diretamente do Coachella.#Coachella #Måchellapic.twitter.com/4yqH7t09ab — Portal Måneskin Brasil (@PortalManeskin) April 18, 2022

📹| Discurso de Damiano antes de comenzar a cantar GASOLINE, usando su voz e influencia para denunciar la situación en Ucrania. #Coachella #Coachella2022 #Måchella pic.twitter.com/lo5zx7YdTe — Måneskin Spain (@ManeskinSP) April 18, 2022

Måneskin played:

‘ZITTI E BUONI’

‘IN NOME DEL PADRE’

‘MAMMAMIA’

‘Beggin”

‘Chosen’

‘FOR YOUR LOVE’

‘Womanizer’

‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

‘We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline’

Elsewhere at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Elsewhere on Saturday, K-pop icons 2NE1 reunited on stage for their first performance together in seven years and Megan Thee Stallion debuted a brand new song.