Watch Måneskin cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Blue Jeans’ during New York show

Måneskin performed a cover of Lana Del Rey‘s 2012 single ‘Blue Jeans’ during a recent show in New York City.

The Italian rock outfit played the first of two shows at the city’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday night (December 2), pulling out the cover as a tribute to Del Rey.

“We’re in New York, and this city has been the house of some of the biggest artists in music history,” frontman Damiano David told the crowd. “There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ‘cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana.”

Check out crowd-shot footage of the rendition below.

Måneskin are currently on the North American leg of their Loud Kids tour, which kicked off in Seattle in October. They’ll play forthcoming shows in Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Dallas, before wrapping up the run in Las Vegas.

The outfit will then kick off the European and UK legs of the tour in the new year, with dates scheduled throughout February, March, April and May. Find Europe tickets here and UK ones here.

Måneskin are set to release their third studio album ‘RUSH!’ on January 20, with the band recently telling NME that they’d drawn inspiration for it from Radiohead. “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” David said.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

The 2021 Eurovision winners were nominated for their first Grammy awards this year, in the Favourite Rock Artist, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, New Artist Of The Year and Favourite Rock Song categories. They took the latter for their single ‘Beggin’, beating the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons and Kate Bush to win the Grammy.

Elsewhere, Del Rey recently teased that an album announcement could be on its way, with the singer telling HOLA TV that she’s “very excited” for a December 7 announcement.