Watch Måneskin’s gothic new video for ‘The Loneliest’

Måneskin have shared the gothic new video for their song ‘The Loneliest’ – you can watch the clip below.

The single was released by the Italian band last week after they debuted it during an intimate free gig at The Underworld in Camden, north London.

“We’re so excited for you all to finally hear ‘The Loneliest’,” Måneskin’s vocalist Damiano David said in a statement. “This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.

Advertisement

“We played a tiny surprise show in London and performed ‘The Loneliest’ live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”

The video for ‘The Loneliest’ has now arrived, which sees the band attending a funeral that takes a surreal twist.

You can watch the Tommaso Ottomano-directed video for Måneskin’s ‘The Loneliest’ above.

Måneskin have also been nominated in the Best Rock and Best Italian Artist categories at this year’s MTV EMAs, which are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13.

The band will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London in May 2023 as part of their UK and European tour. You can see those dates below.

Advertisement

February 2023

23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

April 2023

3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ​​Spain

26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

May 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia