Watch Måneskin’s gothic new video for ‘The Loneliest’

Måneskin have shared the gothic new video for their song ‘The Loneliest’ – you can watch the clip below.
The single was released by the Italian band last week after they debuted it during an intimate free gig at The Underworld in Camden, north London.
“We’re so excited for you all to finally hear ‘The Loneliest’,” Måneskin’s vocalist Damiano David said in a statement. “This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.
“We played a tiny surprise show in London and performed ‘The Loneliest’ live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”
The video for ‘The Loneliest’ has now arrived, which sees the band attending a funeral that takes a surreal twist.
You can watch the Tommaso Ottomano-directed video for Måneskin’s ‘The Loneliest’ above.
Måneskin have also been nominated in the Best Rock and Best Italian Artist categories at this year’s MTV EMAs, which are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13.
The band will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London in May 2023 as part of their UK and European tour. You can see those dates below.
February 2023
23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy
25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 2023
2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy
21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy
24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy
25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy
28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy
29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy
31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy
April 2023
3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland
28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 2023
2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
8 – The O2, London
12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia