Watch Manic Street Preachers perform with Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts in Japan

Band were over to catch Wales during the World Cup

Manic Street Preachers were joined onstage by Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts in Japan tonight (September 27) .

The ex-British Lions centre, who is working as a TV pundit during the World Cup for ITV, joined the band on guitar for a live rendition of ‘You Love Us’. You can watch footage below.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “A twice in a lifetime experience. What a dream come true playing with these guys again in Tokyo. The Manics provided the soundtrack to my youth in ‘This is my truth tell me yours’….What a buzz. Feeling very grateful. Thanks.”

The gig at Tokyo’s Toyosu Pit was part of the band’s ‘This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours’ 20th anniversary tour.

The rugby star previously performed with the band in Melbourne during the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia in 2013, according to BBC News.

The band played a 24 song set, which saw Roberts join them towards the end of their set.

Earlier they played a host of classic tracks from their 1998 album including ‘You Stole The Sun From Heart’, ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’ and ‘Tsunami’.

They were also in the country to support Wales during their rugby World Cup matches.

Last month the band told NME they are not involved with a forthcoming biopic about their missing guitarist Richey Edwards.

The guitarist has been missing since 1995, and his life is to be the subject of a new film, 4Real.

Directed by Lindy Heymann, the movie is due to begin shooting next year.

But the band’s spokeswoman told NME: “The band have nothing to do with this film, and nothing to say about it.”