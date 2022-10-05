Watch Marcus Mumford perform ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’

Marcus Mumford was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch him perform new single ‘Grace’ below.

The track appears the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out last month.

In a new interview about the album with NME, Mumford spoke of how ‘Grace’ was written about the moment he told his mother of the sexual abuse he experienced as a child, which is explored on debut single and album opener ‘Cannibal’.

Mumford started to write more songs over lockdown, which he spent in Devon with his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan, their children and his parents. Mumford’s mum heard the early workings of ‘Cannibal’ through the walls of their house and asked her son what it was about. When he told her, she was devastated, having known nothing about her son’s abuse before. ‘Grace’, the album’s anthemic second song, recalls the moment he told her.

“What’s so weird about the brain is that I was convinced that I had told her, and I hadn’t, so she hears it in a song for the first time” he told NME of the experience.

“It is objectively really funny, though,” he added. “Once you get through the pain of that moment for her, it’s objectively fucking funny to tell your mum that in a song, you know. It was a weird, fucked-up punchline.”

Watch him perform ‘Grace’ on Corden below.

Marcus Mumford is scheduled to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November – you can find any remaining tickets here and see the full list of dates below. It’ll follow an extensive run of North American concerts this autumn (buy tickets here).

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Leadmill, Sheffield

15 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham

20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter

22 – Marble Factory, Bristol

23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – Olympia, Dublin

Reviewing ‘(self-titled)’ upon its release in September, NME wrote: “While it is undoubtedly an emotional and often heart-breaking listen, it’s also a record full of defiance, hope and faith. It shows that even after the deepest, most cutting trauma, it’s somehow possible to find peace and begin again.

“Mumford recently told NME that writing this album “saved” him; it’s likely to help save many others too.”