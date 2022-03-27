Watch Maren Morris cover Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’ at New York City concert

Maren Morris has shared a cover of Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’ – you can watch the live rendition below.

The country singer released her new album ‘Humble Quest’ last week, and to celebrate its arrival she put on a concert at New York City’s Sony Hall on Saturday (March 26).

During her set, Morris performed a cover of Apple’s classic ‘Criminal’, taken from the singer-songwriter’s 1997 debut album, ‘Tidal’.

Morris, who grew up listening to Apple, discussed in a recent interview with Apple Music how the singer inspired her new song ‘Nervous’.

“Definitely left turn for me,” Morris said of the single. “And it’s so funny to say that because I have done so many random turns in my sound and my career, but I mean, I did an EDM song, so it’s like, ‘What do you do?’ And I was just writing with Natalie Hemby that day. She brings it out of me.”

She continued: “We’ve written together for 10 years, but that was a title she brought in and we didn’t have a ton of ideas yet. But then Jimmy Robbins just started playing on electric and I was like, ‘This is… Okay, let’s keep going.’ And yeah, I don’t know, I just really channeled my inner Fiona Apple on this one.”

You can see Morris’ cover of ‘Criminal’ below:

@MarenMorris covering #FionaApple Criminal is something I didn’t realize I needed in my life. What a cover! pic.twitter.com/FiuwfjXKW7 — Scott Rosen (@DaScottyMac) March 27, 2022

You can watch the New York City show in full here.

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple has posted a video message asking fans to help ensure that courts in Maryland stay virtually accessible to the public.

The video was shared on March 17 on Court Watch PG’s Instagram. “Hello! I’ve come here today to tell you about my new make-up line — yeah, I’m fucking kidding,” she said at the beginning of the video.

“About a year ago, I made a video around Grammy time saying ‘fuck the Grammys, we don’t care about the transparency there. What really matters is transparency in actual courtrooms.’ That still matters,” she added.