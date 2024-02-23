Watch Marika Hackman’s tender cover of Boygenius’ ‘Not Strong Enough’

Marika Hackman has covered Boygenius‘ ‘Not Strong Enough’ in a new live session.

The singer had reportedly been playing an acoustic version of the supergroup’s hit in the run-up to the release of her new album ‘Big Sigh’, and it has now been captured on video in a session for The Line Of Best Fit recorded in Crouch End studios.

‘Not Strong Enough’ recently earned Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker two Grammy awards for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, while the album it is taken from, ‘The Record’, won Best Alternative Album.

Check out Hackman’s version of ‘Not Strong Enough’ below:

After the ceremony, Bridgers declared that Neil Portnow, the former head of the Grammys, should “rot in piss”.

After being asked about the current state of rock and women’s places within the space at the ceremony, Bridgers said: “I have something to say about women. The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys, that they should ‘step up.’ He’s also being accused of sexual violence. And to him I’d like to say: I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are … rot in piss.”

Meanwhile, the band reportedly announced their hiatus at a secret show last week. “We’re going away for the foreseeable future,” fans quoted them as announcing on social media. “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.”

In other news, Hackman is set to embark on a UK and EU tour throughout March and April. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Marika Hackman 2024 UK and EU tour dates are:

MARCH

12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

14 – Manchester, England – Canvas

15 – Leeds, England – The Wardrobe

16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny

18 – Brighton, England – Concorde 2

19 – Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon

20 – Bristol, England – Strange Brew

21 – London, England – Hackney Church

APRIL

8 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

11 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

12 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

14 – Cologne, Germany – Artheater

15 – Paris, France – Petit Bain