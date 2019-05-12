Watch as Marilyn Manson and Steven Tyler join Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires on stage in L.A.

The band's new album 'Rise' arrives in June.

Hollywood Vampires played a gig at the Greek Theatre in L.A. last night and were joined on stage by a few famous friends.

Hollywood Vampires, made up of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, are readying the release of their second album, ‘Rise’, due out June 21. And unlike their debut album, the band’s new project is mostly made up of original material, written by them.

“[It’s] not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said of the band’s new album. “I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”

Listen to the band’s new single, ‘Who’s Laughing Now’, below:

Last night (May 11), Depp, Cooper and Perry took to the stage at the Greek Theatre in L.A. following a performance the night before at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Performing a jam packed set made up of new and old material, the Vampires were joined on stage at separate points by Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler. Fan footage captured the night’s events – watch clips from the show below.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper has said he’ll only retire once people stop coming to his shows.

Speaking to New York radio station Q103 last year, Cooper was asked whether he’d consider retirement now he’s in his 70s.

“I’ve always said this: If we do a tour and nobody shows up, then I’m retired. That’s never happened,” he said. “In fact, we’re doing better business now than we’ve ever done. More people are coming to the show now, and I’ve never felt better, so I don’t see any reason to retire at all.

“I know a lot of guys are quitting, but a lot of guys still smoke and drink. They’re probably tired. I’m not tired. People always say, ‘Well, you could just play golf every day,’ and I say, ‘I play golf every day anyway!’”