Watch Mark Lanegan and Cold Cave cover Joy Division in honour of Ian Curtis

Mark Lanegan and Cold Cave teamed up last night to cover Joy Division‘s ‘Isolation’ as part of an online tribute show to honour the 40th anniversary of Ian Curtis‘ death.

Moving Through The Silence was broadcast online last night and saw the likes of Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris taking part to help celebrate the life and legacy of Curtis, who died on May 18, 1980 at the age of 23.

Lanegan’s effort saw him joining forces with Cold Cave, whose own music has previously been likened to the dark-wave sound pioneered by Joy Division. You can watch it in full below.

Last night’s fundraiser also saw Brandon Flowers delivering a short piece to camera in which he spoke about how he came to discover Joy Division after first falling for the music of New Order.

“My journey to Joy Division started at New Order. I distinctly remember being a young man and seeing ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ on MTV and knowing that this was something I could get behind,” Flowers recalled.

“As I got older and more invested in music, I traced that New Order lineage back to Ian Curtis and Joy Division. This unparalleled, stark, beautiful, primitive, soulful music: it had a profound impact on me, just like it did many others.

Moving Through The Silence was also held to raise money for the Manchester mental health charity Manchester Mind while marking the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Joy Division’s Peter Hook also honoured the anniversary of Curtis’ death yesterday by streaming a gig in which he played every Joy Division sing with his band The Light.