Watch Maroon 5’s Adam Levine serenade a joint in ‘Nobody’s Love’ video

Maroon 5 have shared a socially-distanced music video for ‘Nobody’s Love’, featuring a statement supporting the legalisation of marijuana.

The video, directed by David Dobkin and filmed in Los Angeles on an iPhone, shows singer Adam Levine sat outside singing to the camera while occasionally looking down. “You can make a grown man cry/If you ever said goodbye,” he sings, as the camera reveals Levine, sporting a shaved head and beard, rolling and then smoking a joint.

The video ends with a quote from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU): “It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars.

“What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities.”

Both Maroon 5 and Interscope Records said they would be making a donation to the ACLU of Southern California. Watch the ‘Nobody’s Love’ clip below, which the band are set to perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on August 10.

Last week (July 15) the band’s bassist Michael ‘Mickey’ Madden explained that he has stepped away from the band following his arrest in late June for domestic violence.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden said to People in a statement.

“During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six that the band were “deeply devastated by this disappointing news”.