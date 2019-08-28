Watch masked classical cellist cover Slipknot – with chilling results

Creepy.

Another stirring Slipknot cover has hit the internet, and this time it comes in the form of a dramatic rendition of ‘Devil In I’ on classical cello. Check it out below.

While this week saw a 14-year-old go viral for her impressive drum cover of the band’s recent single ‘Unsainted‘, this interpretation is a somewhat more creepy.

Taken from the band’s fifth album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, Slipknot’s 2014 single ‘Devil In I’ has become a firm fan favourite and highlight of their live set. Now Youtuber SugarCello has shared his version of the single, drawing out the more theatrical elements of the music with cello version – complete with a video that sees him dressed as both frontman Corey Taylor and perussionist/bandleader Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

“This project was created with love and was driven by passion,” the description reads. “One of the challenges I encountered in the making was to insufflate a more orchestral feel to Slipknot’s material.”

After scoring their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, the masked metallers will be celebrating with a huge run of shows next year. Check out their full UK and European tour dates here.