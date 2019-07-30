Watch Mason Ramsey sing ‘Old Town Road’ with Miley Cyrus

"I’m gonna take Mason Ramsey to the old town road .... cause he can’t drive yet"

Footage has emerged of Mason Ramsey singing ‘Old Town Road’ backstage with Miley Cyrus before performing the hit track with her father Billy Ray at a recent gig.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X dropped yet another remix of his viral single – featuring Young Thug, Ramsey, and Cyrus senior. Ahead of its release, Miley Cyrus was joined by her dad and Nas X to play the track during her Glastonbury 2019 set.

Now, the yodelling Walmart kid has taken to the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their version of the song. The country artist was playing the iconic Grand Ole Opry venue in Nashville on Saturday evening (July 27) when he invited Ramsey to join him for a live collaboration.

Following the surprise appearance, Miley shared footage of herself and Ramsey singing ‘Old Town Road’ backstage. “I’m gonna take @masonramsey to the old town road …. cause he can’t drive yet,” she captioned the clip.

Billy Ray Cyrus also posted a rehearsal video, which sees the Walmart kid join him for a run-through in his dressing room.

Elsewhere, Billy Ray Cyrus hailed the recently-released EP from Ramsey. “Your new album ‘TWANG’ has all the ‘giddy-up’ one should need!” he said of the internet star’s new project.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has been celebrating the news that ‘Old Town Road’ has become the longest-running US Number One single of all time.

“Thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey,” he told his fans. “As I said before, it’s just the beginning.”