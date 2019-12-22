Matt Berninger has appeared in a segment of the Apple TV+ kids show Helpsters, in which the National frontman performs a rap about the pleasure of long words.

The clip begins with an introduction to Berninger as the show’s “special guest,” as the singer counts in the show’s fluffy characters to provide him with a beatbox and melody backing.

“I like long words and I like to recite ’em, I like all the pages and pages it takes to write ’em,” Berninger raps.

“I even got a word for the long words in this song: they’re sesquipedalian, and that means long.” Watch the entire wholesome scene below.

In an interview with NME this week, Berninger – whose debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ was announced back on October 21 – explained that he’s been writing prodigiously.

“It’s been busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years,” the singer said. “I’ve been through a maximalist writing phase. I’m still writing way more than I ever did.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”

Berninger also confirmed that fans are unlikely to see a new album from The National in 2020. “I don’t think there will be another National record next year,” he told NME.

“After [2017 album] ‘Sleep Well Beast’, we talked about taking more time to focus on other projects. At the very least, I know that everyone is looking to slow down.”