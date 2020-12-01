Matt Berninger has covered The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ for a US television appearance.

The National‘s frontman, who released his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ in October, appeared as the musical guest on last night’s (November 30) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Berninger and his band performed their rendition of Lou Reed and co’s 1967 song from a large studio space while appearing to adhere to social distancing guidelines. You can watch the video below.