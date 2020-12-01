Matt Berninger has covered The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ for a US television appearance.
The National‘s frontman, who released his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ in October, appeared as the musical guest on last night’s (November 30) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Berninger and his band performed their rendition of Lou Reed and co’s 1967 song from a large studio space while appearing to adhere to social distancing guidelines. You can watch the video below.
“Great cover of one of the greatest songs of all time,” one viewer wrote in the comments section. Another said: “Haunted. Brilliant. Lou Reed must be happy up in the sky.”
Berninger’s appearance on The Tonight Show comes after he performed on Stephen Colbert in October, and participated in a remote mini-concert for European TV last month.
Meanwhile, Berninger’s solo single ‘One More Second’ was recently remixed by Future Islands. In a statement, the singer said that the Baltimore band’s spin on the track “kills me”.
Upon the single’s release in September, Berninger explained: “I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, or sort of the other side of that conversation.
“I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”