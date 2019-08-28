Watch Matty Healy talk through the aesthetic history of The 1975

The frontman explained the ideas behind the band's imagery through the years

Matty Healy has explained the ideas behind The 1975’s visual identity and changing imagery throughout each album and ‘era’ of their history in a new video.

Since the release of their debut EP ‘Facedown’ in 2012, the band have been synonymous with the box featured on their artwork.

In a new video for BBC Radio 1, Healy explained he and artist Samuel Burgess Johnson came up with the box together. “I think we nicked it from Chanel,” he explained. “We wanted something to look more like a brand than a band.”

He also discussed the video for ‘Girls’, which opened with the group satirically taking a swipe at the expectations of the band. “That was a bit of a joke and a play on what people wanted us to be at the time,” Healy said. “It was taking the mick out of being a kind of sexually desired band and I think we were playing around with the idea it was all a bit silly and all a bit daft and all of the pop bands that were holding up the spaces that we were holding up at the time were doing those kinds of thing.”

The frontman also explained the band’s fans’ influence on their decision to change from black and white to pink on their second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’, and using criticisms from the press in their video for ‘The Sound’. Watch the full video above.

The 1975 headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals last weekend (August 23-25), where they gave new single ‘People’ its live debut and premiered new music from upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Speaking to NME for the band’s latest Big Read feature, Healy discussed performing in countries that had very opposing ideologies to himself. Asked if he had reservations about playing in those places, he said: “No, because there are definitely people here that the victim of those oppressive ideas, and I’m not a diplomat or a politician.

“It’s like the Palestine/Israel thing – I would go and play both places. Not because I’m taking a side but because there are young people there who are not representative of the government, and I believe that in countries that may be war-torn or separated due to political ideologies, the only thing that unifies people is culture and art.”