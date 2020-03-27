Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and her actor father Ethan have shared a family singalong to social media as they self-isolate at home together.

The pair, as Maya tells NME in a recent interview, are quarantined at Ethan’s home in Woodstock, New York, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

The Hawke family – Maya, Ethan, Maya’s brother Levon and half-siblings Clementine and Indiana – took on a version of Townes Van Zandt track ‘To Live Is To Fly’.

Maya sang with Clementine and Indiana, while Ethan and Levon were on guitar. Listen to it below.

As well as appearing on Stranger Things, Maya is set to release her debut album ‘Blush’ in June after sharing debut solo tracks last year.

Discussing the album on Instagram earlier this week, Hawke revealed that she is set to donate a portion of the proceeds from her new album to the Foodbank4NYC charity.

“Funny time to be selling stuff,” she wrote. “I’m totally loosing my marbles this pandemic season but making art and FaceTiming friends is really all that feels good.

“Use your phones now for what they’re good for so when this is over we can look each other in the eye balls and hold hands and skip down the street in 60’s level presence and revelry.”

Talking about her experience of the current quarantine due to coronavirus in the recent NME interview, Hawke said: “There are moments of total joy, of ‘Wow, I get to be here with my family and nature and watch spring come and that’s amazing.’

“And there are moments of utter, disorienting panic worrying about the world, my friends and family who work month-to-month, people who can’t work, people who are sick.”