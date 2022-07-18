Watch Maya Hawke participate in an orgy in the music video for new single ‘Thérèse’

Maya Hawke has released a raunchy music video to accompany ‘Thérèse’, the first single from her upcoming album ‘MOSS’.

With the song itself carrying a gentle instrumental lull and delicate vocal melody, the accompanying music video – which was directed by Brady Corbet (Vox Lux) – sees Hawke and her friends participate in an orgy in a dark forest, soon to be caught by police. While some disperse or are removed in handcuffs, Hawke and the rest walk through the forest naked, delivering the refrain: “It’s tactless, it’s a test / It’s just Thérèse“.

Watch the video below:

The Stranger Things star said of her latest single in a press statement: “‘Thérèse’ is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us.”

As reported by Variety, Hawke and Corbet hosted a screening of the video at New York’s Metrograph on July 17. Hawke’s handwritten letters to the event introduced guests to her perceptions of sexuality. “We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not,” Hawke wrote. “The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right?

“There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where and when we can these days.”

Hawke’s second studio album, ‘MOSS’, is marked for release on September 23 via Mom + Pop. It marks the follow-up to the actress/musician’s debut offering, ‘Blush’, which dropped back in August 2020.

In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly described ‘Blush’ as a “forthright collection of folk-rock tales of the heart”.

“It’s an understated listen,” Daly wrote, “but one that draws you in and envelopes you in Hawke’s cosy world of self-reflection. ‘Blush’ shows the work of a songwriter who, even as something of a rookie, can command your attention and emotions with the most effortless of lines.”