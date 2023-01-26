Watch Maya Jama’s karaoke rendition of Arctic Monkeys’ ‘When The Sun Goes Down’

Maya Jama has shared a rendition of her performing Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘When The Sun Goes Down’ on karaoke.

The Love Island host took to Instagram to share her take on the 2006 Number One hit, from the Sheffield band’s debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. You can view it below.

“They removed it off tik tok so I’m trying a ting here lol – this has beeeen my karaoke song,” she captioned the clip, which sees her using a hairbrush as a microphone and performing air guitar.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys recently gave ‘The Car’ track ‘Big Ideas’ its tour debut at one of their gigs in Brisbane.

The band recently toured Australia and New Zealand, with headline shows booked between festivals, including Falls Festival and Lost Paradise.

In a five-star review of ‘The Car’, NME wrote of ‘Big Ideas’: “Though more sedate, [it] conjure[s] colourful scenic images of The Talented Mr Ripley and ’60s James Bond flicks, a clear contrast to the art-house black-and-white cinema of ‘TBH&C’.”

The record was also named NME’s Album Of The Year in 2022. Speaking to NME, drummer Matt Helders reflected on the record and its shift in sound. “I think, even if it’s been done subconsciously, we’ve definitely always tried to move in a different direction, while still picking up where we left off from the last record,” he said.

“Each album has given us the opportunity to do something else. I mean, ‘Humbug’, for example, was a particular turning point for us; we were like, ‘If we can get away with this, we can do anything’.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Inhaler also spoke about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”.

The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read cover feature, Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson added: “It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it. But they’re the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”