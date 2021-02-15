News Music News

Watch Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine get into an altercation outside an Atlanta club

The altercation resulted in 6ix9ine lunging at Meek and his security

By Jackson Langford
Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine. CREDIT: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a heated run-in outside an Atlanta club, reportedly culminating in the latter lunging at Meek and his security.

As reported by TMZ, other rappers filmed the incident, which mostly just involves them and their security yelling at one another. 6ix9ine’s footage reveals that he accused a member of Meek’s security of being a part of the police force.

Watch clips of the altercation from both perspectives below:

Meek later addressed the altercation on social media, writing that 6ix9ine was allegedly waiting outside of the club for Meek to appear.

“We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” Meek wrote.

“[W]e almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol”.

Read Meek’s tweets on the incident below:

The two rappers have had longstanding beef ever since 2019, when Meek claimed that he knew 6ix9ine was going to testify against fellow gang members after he was arrested and subsequently charged and incarcerated.

It has since escalated back and forth, with Meek consistently denouncing 6ix9ine and disapproving of his co-operation with federal investigators. Last year, Meek trolled 6ix9ine when the court ruled that he couldn’t serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

However, some months later, 6ix9ine was allowed to serve the rest of his sentence from home due to coronavirus pandemic.

