Watch Megan Thee Stallion air ‘Plan B’ and ‘Sweetest Pie’ at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Megan Thee Stallion brought her latest single ‘Plan B’ and her Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’ to the Billboard Music Awards 2022 tonight (May 15).

The annual awards ceremony is currently underway at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, hosted by Diddy.

After collecting the trophy for Top Rap Female Artist earlier in the night, Megan took to the stage to perform the pair of hits. She started the performance as the sole person on the platform, before being joined by dancers later in the short set.

Lipa was not present to join the rapper for the performance due to her ongoing ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour. Watch footage of Megan’s appearance below now.

megan thee stallion bbmas sweetest pie pic.twitter.com/GJ8hdzPPby — 📂 (@luvmeliketht) May 16, 2022

The majority of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out during a pre-show livestream on TikTok. Going into the ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Diddy opened the awards show with the help of Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor, before Silk Sonic brought a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ to Vegas. Latto also made her debut appearance at the awards ceremony, with a performance of ‘Big Energy’.

Other performances tonight will come from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy and more. Travis Scott will also make his first major public appearance since the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld Festival. A total of 10 people were killed in the incident and, according to a recent filing, thousands more were injured.

Morgan Wallen’s performance was quickly criticised by viewers as “tone deaf”, with him taking to the stage shortly after messages about social justice and anti-racism.