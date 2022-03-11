Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s fantastical music video for new collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have shared a fantastical music video for their new collaborative single, ‘Sweetest Pie’.

The video – released on Friday morning (March 11) – was directed by Dave Meyers and conceptualised by Megan Thee Stallion herself. It sees the two artists fend off a horde of men in various fantasy settings, with the duo at one point burning a castle and men to ashes.

Watch the music video for ‘Sweetest Pie’ below.

‘Sweetest Pie’ serves as the first taste of Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album, per a press release. Further details surrounding the album, including its title, track listing and release date, have yet to be revealed.

Megan is also set to feature on a new episode of Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ podcast, during which the two musicians will talk about the track, activism, the dismantling of misogyny and more.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion announced her first-ever VR concert tour entitled ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’. A total of 10 shows will be performed from June 30 to July 3 in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami and Washington DC. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Megan was also recently announced as a performer for this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, Roskilde and more.

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, is currently touring the United States, with Megan set to open three upcoming dates: Denver, Colorado on March 15, Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 17 and Phoenix, Arizona on March 20.

Dua Lipa is also set to star in Matthew Vaughn’s forthcoming film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill. The Apple+ film is expected to premiere next year and will feature an ensemble cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Ariana DeBose, with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.