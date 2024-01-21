Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rap perform ‘Mean Girls’ song ‘Not My Fault’ on ‘SNL’

Renée Rap and Megan Thee Stallion performed their collaborative song from the new Mean Girls reboot live on Saturday Night Live this weekend (January 20) – check out the moment below.

Rap reprised her Broadway role as Regina George in the new Mean Girls reboot-musical and last night appeared on the long-running comedy show to perform the song with Stallion from the film, ‘Not My Fault’.

Stallion took to the stage with Rap later in the evening; before that, Rap performed ‘Snow Angel‘ – the title track from her 2023 debut album.

Stallion later appeared half-way through the song as a surprise guest. Before that, another surprise appearance came when Rap was introduced by Rachel McAdams who played Regina in the original outing of the Mean Girls movie.

Check out the moment here:

The new Mean Girls movie has been described as a “lively musical update” by critics, although reviews have generally been mixed.

In a four-star review of the film, Empire described it as “sharp, funny and strongest when it stands on its own two perfectly manicured feet,” adding: “This snappy musical successfully updates the original Mean Girls template for a fresh audience.”

The Hollywood Reporter meanwhile described the “regurgitated musical” as a “tuneless mess”. They wrote in their review: “All the effervescence and fun have been drained out of the material in this laboured reincarnation, a movie musical made by people who appear to have zero understanding of movie-musical vernacular.”

You can read more reviews of the film, which is out in cinemas now, here.

Meanwhile Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the original film, also appeared in the remake via a cameo. Lohan was, however, said to be “hurt and disappointed” about a joke in the new film that was seemingly aimed at her.