Watch Megan Thee Stallion give debut live performance of ‘Body’ at AMAs 2020

Megan Thee Stallion gave the debut live performance of her new track ‘Body’ at the American Music Awards tonight (November 22).

The song appeared on her debut album ‘Good News’, which was released on Friday (November 20).

Taking to the stage at LA’s Microsoft Theatre, Megan was joined by a group of dancers as she gave an energetic performance of the track. Watch the performance below now.

Going into the ceremony, the Houston rapper was nominated for five awards, including New Artist Of The Year. You can follow all the winners at the American Music Awards 2020 here.

one thing megan thee stallion will do is give you a PERFORMANCE #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fYgnonSM4j — aidenˣ (@aidensghostin) November 23, 2020

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa has also taken home her first trophy of the night, collecting the Favourite Song – Pop/Rock trophy for ‘Don’t Start Now’. The star is set to perform later in the night live from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Meanwhile, in a four-star review of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Good News’, NME said: “In the main, this debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year. And isn’t that the sound of 2020?”