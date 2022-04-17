Watch Megan Thee Stallion debut new track at Coachella 2022

Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a new track today (April 17) during her set at this year’s Coachella festival.

The new song, called ‘To Whom It May The Fuck Concern’, came during a hit-filled set on the second day of the Californian festival.

The new song is a call for female empowerment, with Stallion rapping lines like “Ladies love yourself” – check out the footage and see the rapper’s full Coachella set list below.

Megan Thee Stallion previews an unreleased song tonight at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/JNQ0aUl5Zc — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) April 17, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion previews a new song at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/4NDALgU6rm — Tina Snow Updates (@theestallionhq) April 17, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion played:

‘Megan’s Piano’

‘Freak Nasty’

‘Simon Says’

‘Big Ole Freak’

‘Sex Talk’

‘Eat It’

‘WAP’

‘Girls In The Hood’

‘Body’

‘Captain Hook’

‘Cash Shit’

‘Cry Baby’

‘Thot Shit’

‘To Whom It May The Fuck Concern’

‘Sweetest Pie’

‘Savage’

‘Hot Girl Summer’

Elsewhere at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.