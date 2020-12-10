Watch Megan Thee Stallion discuss Beyoncé & body positivity on ‘Colbert’

Megan The Stallion has sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss her debut album ‘Good News’ – and how both Beyoncé and body positivity have shaped her life.

Appearing on Colbert’s US chat show, Megan was asked by Colbert who gives her the better advice – Beyoncé or JAY-Z.

“JAY-Z gives the fun advice,” she immediately responded.

“Like say if I’m havin’ a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Girl you need to be somewhere drivin’ a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. He gives me the more hot girl advice.”

But Beyonce, she explained, is full of motivational gems. “Beyoncé is like, ‘Look queen, just rise above'”, Megan said.

.@theestallion picks between JAY-Z and Beyoncé for who gives better advice. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3JNwdiFotT — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 10, 2020

.@theestallion made the song “Body” because she wants everyone to celebrate their figures and admire their ‘fluff.’ #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kourxqwJnv — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 10, 2020

The chat also saw Megan opening up on the success of her debut album ‘Good News’ – and how the track ‘Body’ was written as a tribute to body positivity.

“The hook literally came from me looking in the mirror admiring my fluff,” she said.

When faced with Colbert’s response, who argued that he’s not a fan of spending time in front a mirror, she replied: “No! You gotta appreciate! Let it marinate, let it sit, like, ‘I like this! I like where this is going!’”

Earlier this week, US congresswoman Maxine Waters thanked Megan Thee Stallion for her recent New York Times op-ed, entitled ‘Why I Speak Up For Black Women’.

In a letter to the rapper, Waters said she “can’t thank [Megan] enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States – but everywhere”.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’ last month. It followed her smash hit collaboration ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

NME has named ‘WAP’ the number one song of 2020, writing: “Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”