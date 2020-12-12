Megan Thee Stallion has performed ‘Savage Remix’ and ‘Body’ on The Late Late Show With James Corden. You can watch the performances below.

As well as her musical performance, Stallion spoke to Corden about her Grammy nominations as well as her early rapping roots.

Speaking about her nominations laughed: “Literally, every time something happens to me I’m always in shock I’m like, ‘Who, me?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stallion spoke about how she started rapping as a child and how her rapping took off whilst she was at university.

You can watch the full performances and interview here:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Tinder to become a dating coach.

Up to $1 million (£752,000) is being offered as part of a global Put Yourself Out There Challenge on the app, which the rapper is spearheading.

The scheme encourages users to submit new profiles reflecting themselves genuinely and creatively, with 100 contestants getting the chance to win $10,000 (£7,520) each.

“I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way,” Megan said in a video you can view below.

“By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’. It followed her smash hit collaboration ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

NME has named ‘WAP’ the number one song of 2020, writing: “Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”